Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Leody Taveras -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the hill, on August 3 at 2:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the White Sox.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .274.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 37th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.
- Taveras has gotten a hit in 58 of 93 games this year (62.4%), including 26 multi-hit games (28.0%).
- In 10.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Taveras has had an RBI in 28 games this year (30.1%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 37 times this year (39.8%), including 11 games with multiple runs (11.8%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|48
|.272
|AVG
|.277
|.310
|OBP
|.323
|.469
|SLG
|.412
|16
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|23
|38/8
|K/BB
|37/13
|6
|SB
|5
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The White Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.65).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Toussaint (1-3) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.50 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .182 to his opponents.
