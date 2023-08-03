Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (62-46), who are trying to secure a series sweep, will host the Chicago White Sox (43-66) at Globe Life Field on Thursday, August 3. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +200 moneyline odds. Texas is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The over/under for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer - TEX (9-4, 4.01 ERA) vs Touki Toussaint - CHW (1-3, 3.50 ERA)

Rangers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 68 times this season and won 41, or 60.3%, of those games.

The Rangers have a record of 4-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (80% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Rangers went 2-1 across the three games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The White Sox have won in 23, or 32.9%, of the 70 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have been listed as an underdog of +200 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the White Sox had a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rangers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+160) Adolis García 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+120) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Josh Jung 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 5th 2nd

