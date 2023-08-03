Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is hitting .300 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 25 walks.
- Jankowski has picked up a hit in 64.4% of his 59 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.0% of them.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- Jankowski has had at least one RBI in 27.1% of his games this season (16 of 59), with more than one RBI five times (8.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 of 59 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|26
|.313
|AVG
|.286
|.412
|OBP
|.362
|.406
|SLG
|.369
|7
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|7
|10/15
|K/BB
|19/10
|11
|SB
|4
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint (1-3 with a 3.50 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .182 against him.
