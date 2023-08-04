Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Marlins - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Friday, Adolis Garcia (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas with 105 hits, batting .261 this season with 48 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 66th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Garcia enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .294 with one homer.
- In 65.1% of his 106 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- In 21.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 44.3% of his games this season, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 19 games with multiple runs (17.9%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.289
|AVG
|.231
|.368
|OBP
|.300
|.593
|SLG
|.422
|28
|XBH
|20
|17
|HR
|9
|50
|RBI
|36
|53/22
|K/BB
|62/21
|2
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 119 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.38 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty went 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.38 ERA ranks 16th, 1.184 WHIP ranks 24th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 11th.
