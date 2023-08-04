The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.242 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the White Sox.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .285.

Duran has gotten a hit in 53 of 85 games this season (62.4%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (29.4%).

He has homered in 15.3% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has had an RBI in 24 games this year (28.2%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 35 times this year (41.2%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 37 .320 AVG .248 .370 OBP .286 .573 SLG .386 18 XBH 13 10 HR 3 25 RBI 13 45/12 K/BB 41/4 1 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings