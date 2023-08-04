Jessica Pegula plays Yulia Putintseva to begin play in the National Bank Open in Montréal, Quebec (in the round of 32). In the Citi Open (her last tournament), she advanced to the semifinals before falling to Maria Sakkari. Pegula's odds to win this tournament at Stade Iga are +1000, fourth-best in the field.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 National Bank Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Pegula at the 2023 National Bank Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Pegula's Next Match

In her opening match at the National Bank Open, on Wednesday, August 9 (at 12:15 PM ET) in the round of 32, Pegula will meet Putintseva.

Pegula currently has odds of -900 to win her next contest versus Putintseva. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Jessica Pegula Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +800

National Bank Open odds to win: +1000

Want to bet on Pegula? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Pegula Stats

In her most recent match, Pegula was defeated 3-6, 6-4, 2-6 against Sakkari in the semifinals of the Citi Open.

Pegula is 48-16 over the past 12 months, with one tournament victory.

Pegula is 34-10 on hard courts over the past year, with one tournament win.

Over the past year (across all court types), Pegula has played 64 matches and 21.4 games per match.

In her 44 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Pegula has averaged 21.4 games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Pegula has won 71.7% of her games on serve, and 42.3% on return.

On hard courts, Pegula, over the past year, has claimed 71.8% of her service games and 43.1% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.