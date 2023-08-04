How to Watch the WNBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
In one of the four compelling matchups on the WNBA schedule today, the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever hit the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Today's WNBA Games
The Indiana Fever play the Connecticut Sun
The Sun travel to face the Fever on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 7-19
- CON Record: 19-7
- IND Stats: 80.3 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (10th)
- CON Stats: 83.8 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 78.5 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.1 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 2.2 APG)
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.8 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 8.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -8
- CON Odds to Win: -350
- IND Odds to Win: +264
- Total: 160.5 points
The Washington Mystics play the Los Angeles Sparks
The Sparks go on the road to face the Mystics on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 12-13
- LAS Record: 9-17
- WAS Stats: 80.8 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (third)
- LAS Stats: 78.2 PPG (10th in WNBA), 81.7 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (14.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.5 APG)
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.9 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 2.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -3.5
- WAS Odds to Win: -159
- LAS Odds to Win: +131
- Total: 157.5 points
The Minnesota Lynx play host to the New York Liberty
The Liberty hit the road the Lynx on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 13-14
- NYL Record: 20-6
- MIN Stats: 80.1 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (10th)
- NYL Stats: 88.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 82.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Kayla McBride (13.0 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 1.8 APG)
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.9 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -11.5
- NYL Odds to Win: -593
- MIN Odds to Win: +422
- Total: 167.5 points
The Dallas Wings play host to the Chicago Sky
The Sky travel to face the Wings on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ION
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 15-11
- CHI Record: 10-15
- DAL Stats: 85.8 PPG (third in WNBA), 81.9 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- CHI Stats: 79.2 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 82.6 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (17.7 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.8 APG)
- CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (9.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 6.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -9.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -467
- CHI Odds to Win: +345
- Total: 164 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
