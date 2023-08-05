On Saturday, Adolis Garcia (hitting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be George Soriano. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double, two home runs and two RBI) against the Marlins.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: George Soriano

George Soriano TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 108 hits, which is tops among Texas hitters this season, while batting .266 with 51 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Garcia enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .438 with three homers.

Garcia has recorded a hit in 70 of 107 games this season (65.4%), including 25 multi-hit games (23.4%).

Looking at the 107 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 24 of them (22.4%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has had at least one RBI in 44.9% of his games this season (48 of 107), with more than one RBI 23 times (21.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 50.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 20 games with multiple runs (18.7%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 50 .300 AVG .231 .378 OBP .300 .633 SLG .422 31 XBH 20 19 HR 9 52 RBI 36 53/23 K/BB 62/21 2 SB 5

