The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), take on starter George Soriano and the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Marlins Starter: George Soriano
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has 119 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .379.
  • He ranks 20th in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 64th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
  • In 75.2% of his games this year (82 of 109), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (27.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 109), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Lowe has picked up an RBI in 38.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 51 times this season (46.8%), including 15 games with multiple runs (13.8%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 52
.296 AVG .268
.384 OBP .373
.495 SLG .390
24 XBH 18
9 HR 3
37 RBI 21
57/30 K/BB 49/34
0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Soriano gets the call to start for the Marlins, his first of the season.
  • The 24-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 11 appearances so far.
  • In 11 games this season, he has put up a 1.98 ERA and averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .198 against him.
