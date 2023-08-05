Saturday's contest features the Texas Rangers (64-46) and the Miami Marlins (58-53) squaring off at Globe Life Field (on August 5) at 4:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Rangers.

The Rangers will give the ball to Jon Gray (6-5, 3.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to George Soriano.

Rangers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Rangers have been favorites in 70 games this season and won 43 (61.4%) of those contests.

This season Texas has won 13 of its 17 games, or 76.5%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

No team has scored more than the 633 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule