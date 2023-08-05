Robbie Grossman and his .367 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (62 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Miami Marlins and George Soriano on August 5 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: George Soriano
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman is batting .224 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks.
  • Grossman has picked up a hit in 43 of 76 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
  • In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (9.2%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).
  • Grossman has driven home a run in 21 games this season (27.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • He has scored in 30 games this year (39.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 36
.230 AVG .220
.300 OBP .309
.352 SLG .379
9 XBH 12
3 HR 4
20 RBI 15
35/14 K/BB 36/16
0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Soriano makes his first start of the season for the Marlins.
  • The 24-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 11 appearances so far.
  • In 11 games this season, he has put up a 1.98 ERA and averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .198 against him.
