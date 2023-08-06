Ezequiel Duran -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 128 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on August 6 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 16 walks while batting .278.

In 53 of 87 games this year (60.9%) Duran has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (28.7%).

Looking at the 87 games he has played this year, he's homered in 13 of them (14.9%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has had at least one RBI in 27.6% of his games this year (24 of 87), with more than one RBI 12 times (13.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35 of 87 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 37 .306 AVG .248 .355 OBP .286 .548 SLG .386 18 XBH 13 10 HR 3 25 RBI 13 47/12 K/BB 41/4 1 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings