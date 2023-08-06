Josh Smith Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Marlins - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .476 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on August 6 at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the White Sox.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .221 with five doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Smith has recorded a hit in 22 of 52 games this year (42.3%), including four multi-hit games (7.7%).
- He has homered in four games this season (7.7%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has driven in a run in seven games this season (13.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 17 of 52 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.182
|AVG
|.254
|.328
|OBP
|.375
|.273
|SLG
|.433
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|5
|20/9
|K/BB
|20/8
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 125 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Alcantara (4-9) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.27 ERA in 143 1/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went eight scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.27), 29th in WHIP (1.214), and 54th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers.
