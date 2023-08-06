Josh Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .476 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on August 6 at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the White Sox.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .221 with five doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
  • Smith has recorded a hit in 22 of 52 games this year (42.3%), including four multi-hit games (7.7%).
  • He has homered in four games this season (7.7%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Smith has driven in a run in seven games this season (13.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 17 of 52 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 23
.182 AVG .254
.328 OBP .375
.273 SLG .433
3 XBH 6
1 HR 3
3 RBI 5
20/9 K/BB 20/8
0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The Marlins have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to give up 125 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Alcantara (4-9) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.27 ERA in 143 1/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went eight scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.27), 29th in WHIP (1.214), and 54th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers.
