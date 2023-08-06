Andrew Heaney will start for the Texas Rangers on Sunday against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET for this final game in a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 157 total home runs.

Texas is second in MLB, slugging .463.

The Rangers lead the majors with a .273 batting average.

Texas has the top offense in baseball, scoring 5.8 runs per game (642 total runs).

The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .343 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.

Texas' 4.16 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.236).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Heaney (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.36 ERA in 107 1/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.

The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

Heaney has seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Heaney will aim to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

He has had six appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 White Sox W 2-0 Home Andrew Heaney Jesse Scholtens 8/2/2023 White Sox W 11-1 Home Dane Dunning Dylan Cease 8/3/2023 White Sox W 5-3 Home Max Scherzer Touki Toussaint 8/4/2023 Marlins W 6-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Jesús Luzardo 8/5/2023 Marlins W 9-8 Home Jon Gray George Soriano 8/6/2023 Marlins - Home Andrew Heaney Sandy Alcantara 8/7/2023 Athletics - Away Dane Dunning Ken Waldichuk 8/8/2023 Athletics - Away Max Scherzer Hogan Harris 8/9/2023 Athletics - Away Jordan Montgomery JP Sears 8/11/2023 Giants - Away Jon Gray Ross Stripling 8/12/2023 Giants - Away Andrew Heaney Alex Cobb

