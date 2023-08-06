The Texas Rangers (65-46) will be looking for a series sweep when they take on the Miami Marlins (58-54) at Globe Life Field on Sunday, August 6 at 2:35 PM ET. Andrew Heaney will get the ball for the Rangers, while Sandy Alcantara will take the hill for the Marlins.

The Rangers are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Marlins (+110). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (8-6, 4.36 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (4-9, 4.27 ERA)

Rangers vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 44, or 62%, of the 71 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rangers have a 34-20 record (winning 63% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers played five of their last 10 games as the moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (43.6%) in those games.

The Marlins have a mark of 13-20 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Marlins had a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rangers vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Adolis García 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Corey Seager 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+120) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+1300) 0.5 (+260)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 5th 2nd Win AL West -134 - 1st

