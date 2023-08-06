Player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez and others are available when the Texas Rangers host the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 156 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 31 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .376/.422/.470 so far this year.

Arraez will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .386 with four doubles, two walks and three RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 5 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Rangers Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 2 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 1 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 20 doubles, 26 home runs, 50 walks and 59 RBI (96 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashing .242/.333/.490 so far this season.

Soler has picked up a hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .220 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 5 1-for-3 2 0 2 2 0 at Rangers Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 2 1-for-6 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

