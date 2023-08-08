Josh Smith Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - August 8
Josh Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .292 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on August 8 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .214 with five doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 41.5% of his games this season (22 of 53), with more than one hit four times (7.5%).
- He has homered in four games this season (7.5%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Smith has driven in a run in seven games this season (13.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 32.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.4%.
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|.169
|AVG
|.254
|.310
|OBP
|.375
|.254
|SLG
|.433
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|5
|20/9
|K/BB
|20/8
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.82).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 154 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 23rd of the season. He is 2-8 with a 3.99 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.99 ERA ranks 35th, 1.068 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
