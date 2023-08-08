Josh Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .292 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on August 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .214 with five doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 41.5% of his games this season (22 of 53), with more than one hit four times (7.5%).

He has homered in four games this season (7.5%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

Smith has driven in a run in seven games this season (13.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 32.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 23 .169 AVG .254 .310 OBP .375 .254 SLG .433 3 XBH 6 1 HR 3 3 RBI 5 20/9 K/BB 20/8 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings