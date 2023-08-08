Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Leody Taveras -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on August 8 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 21 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks while batting .272.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 75th in the league in slugging.
- In 62.2% of his games this season (61 of 98), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (27.6%) he recorded more than one.
- In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (10.2%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 30 games this year (30.6%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 39 of 98 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|49
|.273
|AVG
|.272
|.312
|OBP
|.316
|.466
|SLG
|.406
|18
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|24
|44/9
|K/BB
|38/13
|6
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.82 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Sears (2-8 with a 3.99 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 23rd of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.99), seventh in WHIP (1.068), and 40th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
