The Texas Rangers (67-46) aim to prolong their seven-game winning streak when they meet the Oakland Athletics (32-81) on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Rangers will give the ball to Max Scherzer (10-4, 4.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with JP Sears (2-8, 3.99 ERA).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

Scherzer (10-4) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with an ERA of 4.04, a 4.06 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.205.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Scherzer has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears

Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 23rd of the season. He is 2-8 with a 3.99 ERA and 111 strikeouts through 121 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.99, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opposing batters have a .224 batting average against him.

Sears enters the matchup with seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Sears will try to continue a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).

In three of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.99 ERA ranks 35th, 1.068 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 40th.

JP Sears vs. Rangers

He will match up with a Rangers offense that ranks first in the league with 1067 total hits (on a .272 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .464 (second in the league) with 161 total home runs (fifth in MLB action).

Sears has a 4.76 ERA and a 1.147 WHIP against the Rangers this season in 11 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .227 batting average over two appearances.

