Friday's contest features the Toronto Blue Jays (65-52) and the Chicago Cubs (59-56) clashing at Rogers Centre in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on August 11.

The Blue Jays will call on Jose Berrios (9-7) against the Cubs and Javier Assad (1-2).

Blue Jays vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Blue Jays vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Blue Jays vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Blue Jays Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Blue Jays have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

The Blue Jays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Blue Jays have won 43 out of the 77 games, or 55.8%, in which they've been favored.

Toronto has entered 36 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 20-16 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Blue Jays have a 60.8% chance to win.

Toronto has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 523 (4.5 per game).

The Blue Jays have a 3.73 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

The Cubs have won in 23, or 42.6%, of the 54 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win nine times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is No. 5 in MLB, scoring 5.1 runs per game (582 total runs).

The Cubs have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.22) in the majors this season.

Blue Jays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 6 @ Red Sox W 13-1 Chris Bassitt vs Brennan Bernardino August 7 @ Guardians W 3-1 Hyun-Jin Ryu vs Gavin Williams August 8 @ Guardians L 1-0 Yusei Kikuchi vs Tanner Bibee August 9 @ Guardians W 1-0 Kevin Gausman vs Logan Allen August 10 @ Guardians L 4-3 Alek Manoah vs Noah Syndergaard August 11 Cubs - José Berríos vs Javier Assad August 12 Cubs - Chris Bassitt vs Justin Steele August 13 Cubs - Hyun-Jin Ryu vs Jameson Taillon August 15 Phillies - Yusei Kikuchi vs Zack Wheeler August 16 Phillies - Kevin Gausman vs Michael Lorenzen August 18 @ Reds - TBA vs TBA

Cubs Schedule