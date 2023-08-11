Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Giants - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Ezequiel Duran, with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Francisco Giants, with Scott Alexander on the mound, August 11 at 10:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .277 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 18 walks.
- Duran has gotten at least one hit in 60.4% of his games this year (55 of 91), with multiple hits 25 times (27.5%).
- In 15.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (28.6%), with more than one RBI in 12 of them (13.2%).
- In 39.6% of his games this year (36 of 91), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|40
|.310
|AVG
|.242
|.363
|OBP
|.287
|.570
|SLG
|.373
|19
|XBH
|13
|11
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|14
|47/13
|K/BB
|45/5
|1
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Giants have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 119 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Alexander (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.01 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander went zero innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.01, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 40 games this season. Opponents have a .248 batting average against him.
