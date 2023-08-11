Leody Taveras -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Scott Alexander on the hill, on August 11 at 10:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: Apple TV+

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .269 with 21 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 112th in on base percentage, and 75th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Taveras has recorded a hit in 62 of 100 games this season (62.0%), including 27 multi-hit games (27.0%).

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

Taveras has driven in a run in 31 games this season (31.0%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 39 of 100 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 51 .273 AVG .266 .312 OBP .309 .466 SLG .404 18 XBH 17 8 HR 3 27 RBI 25 44/9 K/BB 41/13 6 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings