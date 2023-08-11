Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Giants - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.462) thanks to 49 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 38th and he is 51st in slugging.
- Semien has recorded a hit in 85 of 115 games this year (73.9%), including 38 multi-hit games (33.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 18 games this year (15.7%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 50 games this year (43.5%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (13.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 59.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 14.8%.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|55
|.289
|AVG
|.267
|.357
|OBP
|.344
|.492
|SLG
|.431
|28
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|8
|33
|RBI
|39
|28/27
|K/BB
|42/26
|6
|SB
|4
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.92 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (119 total, one per game).
- Alexander (6-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty tossed zero innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed a 4.01 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 40 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.
