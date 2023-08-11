On Friday, August 11 at 10:15 PM ET, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (68-47) visit LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (62-53) in the series opener at Oracle Park.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Giants have -105 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (7-5, 3.72 ERA) vs Scott Alexander - SF (6-2, 4.01 ERA)

Rangers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 75 games this season and won 47 (62.7%) of those contests.

The Rangers have gone 47-28 (winning 62.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were favored on the moneyline in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 8-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Giants have come away with 24 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Giants have a win-loss record of 17-17 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Giants have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Rangers vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+170) Adolis García 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+170)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 2nd Win AL West -130 - 1st

