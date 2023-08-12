Davis Riley is in 50th place, with a score of -1, following the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.

Davis Riley Insights

Riley has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in four of his last 16 rounds played.

Over his last 16 rounds, Riley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Riley has had an average finish of 38th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five events, Riley has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 38 -5 279 0 16 0 1 $1.4M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,243-yard length for this week's event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Southwind has a recent scoring average of -2.

The average course Riley has played in the past year has been 57 yards longer than the 7,243 yards TPC Southwind will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Riley's Last Time Out

Riley finished in the 0 percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.88 strokes.

He averaged 3.92 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Wyndham Championship, which was good enough to land him in the 86th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the four par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Riley shot better than 35% of the competitors (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Riley did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Riley recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Riley's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the field average of 6.1.

At that most recent tournament, Riley's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Riley finished the Wyndham Championship registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Wyndham Championship, Riley underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Riley Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Riley's performance prior to the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

