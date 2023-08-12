On Saturday, Leody Taveras (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Texas Rangers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .266 with 21 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

In 61.4% of his 101 games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (10 of 101), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 31 games this season (30.7%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (12.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 39 of 101 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 52 .273 AVG .260 .312 OBP .303 .466 SLG .396 18 XBH 17 8 HR 3 27 RBI 25 44/9 K/BB 41/13 6 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings