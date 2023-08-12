Nate Lowe -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on August 12 at 9:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Giants.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.373) this season, fueled by 125 hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 59th in the league in slugging.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 86 of 115 games this season, with multiple hits 32 times.

Looking at the 115 games he has played this season, he's homered in 14 of them (12.2%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.1% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 53 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 56 .298 AVG .261 .382 OBP .363 .511 SLG .396 27 XBH 21 10 HR 4 41 RBI 22 60/30 K/BB 52/35 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings