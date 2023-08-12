Rangers vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 12
The San Francisco Giants hope to end their three-game losing run versus the Texas Rangers (69-47), on Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Cobb (6-3) to the mound, while Andrew Heaney (9-6) will take the ball for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 9:05 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (6-3, 3.30 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (9-6, 4.14 ERA)
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney
- Heaney looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.14 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.14, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
- Heaney has registered seven quality starts this year.
- Heaney will look to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.
- He is trying to make his third straight appearance with no earned runs allowed.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb
- The Giants will hand the ball to Cobb (6-3) for his 22nd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.30 and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .273 in 21 games this season.
- In 21 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.
- Cobb has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 21 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 35-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 13th, 1.330 WHIP ranks 50th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 40th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
