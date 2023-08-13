Nate Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .295 in his past 10 games, 78 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on August 13 at 4:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Giants.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has 127 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .373.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 24th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.
  • Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this season (87 of 116), with multiple hits 33 times (28.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 116), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 38.8% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 54 games this year, with multiple runs 16 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 57
.298 AVG .264
.382 OBP .364
.511 SLG .396
27 XBH 21
10 HR 4
41 RBI 22
60/30 K/BB 54/35
0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
  • The Giants give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, one per game).
  • Webb will look to secure his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Giants, his 25th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.56 ERA and 151 strikeouts through 154 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.56), 13th in WHIP (1.095), and 30th in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.