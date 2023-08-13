The San Francisco Giants hope to end their four-game losing run versus the Texas Rangers (70-47), on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

The probable starters are Logan Webb (9-9) for the Giants and Dane Dunning (9-4) for the Rangers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (9-9, 3.56 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (9-4, 3.28 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

The Rangers are sending Dunning (9-4) out for his 18th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-4 with a 3.28 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 28-year-old has a 3.28 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings over 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.

Dunning is seeking his third straight quality start.

Dunning will look to continue a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 frames per appearance).

He has made seven appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb (9-9) will take the mound for the Giants, his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.56, a 6.04 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.095 in 24 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 16 times in 24 starts this season.

Webb will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 24 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 20th, 1.095 WHIP ranks 13th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 30th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.