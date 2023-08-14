Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will attempt to knock off Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels when the teams square off on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank fifth-best in MLB play with 165 total home runs.

Texas ranks second in baseball, slugging .462.

The Rangers' .271 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Texas has the No. 2 offense in baseball, scoring 5.7 runs per game (672 total runs).

The Rangers' .341 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Rangers' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 15th in the majors.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.

Texas has the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.220).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Scherzer makes the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Scherzer is trying to notch his fourth quality start in a row in this matchup.

Scherzer will try to prolong an 11-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Away Max Scherzer JP Sears 8/9/2023 Athletics L 2-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Austin Pruitt 8/11/2023 Giants W 2-1 Away Jon Gray Scott Alexander 8/12/2023 Giants W 9-3 Away Andrew Heaney Alex Cobb 8/13/2023 Giants L 3-2 Away Dane Dunning Logan Webb 8/14/2023 Angels - Home Max Scherzer Patrick Sandoval 8/15/2023 Angels - Home Jordan Montgomery Lucas Giolito 8/16/2023 Angels - Home Jon Gray Reid Detmers 8/18/2023 Brewers - Home Andrew Heaney Brandon Woodruff 8/19/2023 Brewers - Home Dane Dunning Freddy Peralta 8/20/2023 Brewers - Home Max Scherzer Wade Miley

