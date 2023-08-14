Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday, Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels and Patrick Sandoval, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 9 against the Athletics) he went 1-for-4.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman has 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 33 walks while hitting .229.
- Grossman has had a hit in 47 of 81 games this season (58.0%), including multiple hits 12 times (14.8%).
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (9.9%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.2% of his games this year, Grossman has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (12.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 40.7% of his games this season (33 of 81), he has scored, and in nine of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|39
|.225
|AVG
|.232
|.297
|OBP
|.323
|.364
|SLG
|.401
|10
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|15
|39/15
|K/BB
|37/18
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Angels have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- The Angels rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (149 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sandoval (6-8 with a 4.10 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 21st of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
