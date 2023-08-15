The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (hitting .258 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and five RBI), take on starter Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is batting .282 with 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks.
  • In 61.1% of his 95 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 14 games this year (14.7%), leaving the park in 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29.5% of his games this year, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 38 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
52 GP 43
.302 AVG .262
.358 OBP .305
.556 SLG .402
19 XBH 15
11 HR 3
26 RBI 17
50/14 K/BB 46/5
1 SB 6

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
  • The Angels rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (151 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Giolito gets the start for the Angels, his 25th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.37 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.37), 38th in WHIP (1.265), and 17th in K/9 (9.6).
