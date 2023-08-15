Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (71-48) will host Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (59-61) at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, August 15, with a start time of 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are listed as -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Angels (+150). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - TEX (7-10, 3.38 ERA) vs Lucas Giolito - LAA (7-8, 4.37 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Rangers and Angels matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (-185) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $15.41 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Adolis García hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 77 times this season and won 49, or 63.6%, of those games.

The Rangers have a record of 18-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (78.3% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and finished 7-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have been chosen as underdogs in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (41.8%) in those games.

The Angels have a mark of 1-3 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 1-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Rangers vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nate Lowe 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+145) Corey Seager 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) Adolis García 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+125) Josh Smith 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 2nd Win AL West -149 - 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.