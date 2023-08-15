Two of the league's best power hitters face off when the Texas Rangers (71-48) and Los Angeles Angels (59-61) play at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday. Adolis Garcia has 30 homers (sixth in league) for the Rangers, and Shohei Ohtani ranks second with 41 round-trippers for the Angels.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (7-10) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (7-8) will take the ball for the Angels.

Rangers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
  • Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: BSSW
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Venue: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (7-10, 3.38 ERA) vs Giolito - LAA (7-8, 4.37 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

  • The Rangers will hand the ball to Montgomery (7-10) for his 24th start of the season.
  • The left-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.38 and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .252 in 23 games this season.
  • He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
  • Montgomery has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
  • He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

  • Giolito gets the start for the Angels, his 25th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.37 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • During 24 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 4.37 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
  • Giolito is trying to record his 13th quality start of the season.
  • Giolito has pitched five or more innings in a game 20 times this season heading into this matchup.
  • He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 24 appearances this season.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.37), 38th in WHIP (1.265), and 17th in K/9 (9.6).

