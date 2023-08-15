Four teams are left in the 2023 Women's World Cup, and they will face off in the semis, aiming to advance to the final on August 20.

Below we provide the betting info to dissect before you place a wager on Tuesday's Women's World Cup action.

Tuesday's Women's World Cup Match Odds

Here's the most up-to-date odds for Tuesday's match at the 2023 Women's World Cup:

Match Time TV Favorite (Odds) Underdog (Odds) Spain vs. Sweden 4:00 AM ET FOX US Spain (+109) Sweden (+263)

2023 Women's World Cup Favorites

Want the lowdown on the top favorites at the 2023 Women's World Cup? We've posted which squads have the best odds to win ahead:

Odds to Win Spain +160 England +190 Australia +400 Sweden +425 Japan +450 Netherlands +1100 Norway +5000 Switzerland +10000 New Zealand +25000 South Korea +50000

