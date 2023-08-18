Leody Taveras vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Leody Taveras -- with an on-base percentage of .154 in his past 10 games, 148 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the mound, on August 18 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .263 with 22 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 64 of 105 games this year (61.0%) Taveras has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (26.7%).
- In 10 games this year, he has hit a home run (9.5%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Taveras has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this year (33 of 105), with two or more RBI 13 times (12.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 37.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.5%.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|54
|.272
|AVG
|.255
|.309
|OBP
|.296
|.462
|SLG
|.385
|19
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|3
|28
|RBI
|26
|46/9
|K/BB
|43/13
|6
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.99 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has a 1.99 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .188 to opposing batters.
