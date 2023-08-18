How to Watch the Rangers vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 18
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers at Globe Life Field on Friday. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Brewers Player Props
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are sixth in MLB action with 169 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Texas ranks second in MLB, slugging .462.
- The Rangers' .271 batting average is second-best in MLB.
- Texas scores the second-most runs in baseball (691 total, 5.7 per game).
- The Rangers are second in baseball with a .342 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 15 mark in the majors.
- Texas' pitching staff is 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas has a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.208).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Andrew Heaney (9-6) is looking for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Rangers in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.17 ERA in 114 1/3 innings pitched, with 119 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 1 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Heaney is looking to secure his eighth quality start of the year in this game.
- Heaney has pitched five or more innings in a game 17 times this season entering this game.
- In seven of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/12/2023
|Giants
|W 9-3
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Alex Cobb
|8/13/2023
|Giants
|L 3-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Logan Webb
|8/14/2023
|Angels
|W 12-0
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/15/2023
|Angels
|W 7-3
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Lucas Giolito
|8/16/2023
|Angels
|L 2-0
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Reid Detmers
|8/18/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Brandon Woodruff
|8/19/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Freddy Peralta
|8/20/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Adrian Houser
|8/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Ryne Nelson
|8/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Zac Gallen
|8/24/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Pablo Lopez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.