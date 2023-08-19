Adolis Garcia -- .135 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on August 19 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 115 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .256 with 54 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 74th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Garcia has recorded a hit in 75 of 119 games this year (63.0%), including 27 multi-hit games (22.7%).

Looking at the 119 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 26 of them (21.8%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has had at least one RBI in 42.9% of his games this year (51 of 119), with more than one RBI 24 times (20.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 59 games this season (49.6%), including 24 multi-run games (20.2%).

Other Rangers Players vs the Brewers

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 56 .289 AVG .221 .375 OBP .296 .618 SLG .396 33 XBH 21 21 HR 9 56 RBI 36 61/28 K/BB 73/25 3 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings