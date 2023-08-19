On Saturday, Jonah Heim (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .277 with 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks.

Heim has picked up a hit in 68.8% of his 93 games this season, with multiple hits in 28.0% of those games.

He has homered in 15.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 93), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.9% of his games this year, Heim has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season (40.9%), including 11 multi-run games (11.8%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 43 .270 AVG .286 .328 OBP .347 .534 SLG .404 25 XBH 13 11 HR 3 40 RBI 30 38/15 K/BB 28/15 0 SB 2

