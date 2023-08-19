Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will play Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, at 1:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank eighth-best in MLB play with 164 total home runs.

New York is 22nd in baseball with a .400 slugging percentage.

The Yankees rank 29th in the majors with a .231 batting average.

New York is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (517 total).

The Yankees' .305 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in MLB.

The Yankees strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 13th in baseball.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.

New York's 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the 10th-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.250).

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 138 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Boston is seventh in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .262 team batting average.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 593 total runs this season.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .327.

The Red Sox rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

Boston has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Boston has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.36) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.308 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees are sending Gerrit Cole (10-3) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 156 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Cole is trying to collect his 19th quality start of the season in this game.

Cole will try to build upon a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 frames per appearance).

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Kutter Crawford (5-6) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In 15 starts this season, Crawford has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 3.9 innings per appearance.

He has made 23 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Marlins L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Eury Pérez 8/14/2023 Braves L 11-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Max Fried 8/15/2023 Braves L 5-0 Away Luis Severino Bryce Elder 8/16/2023 Braves L 2-0 Away Randy Vasquez Charlie Morton 8/18/2023 Red Sox L 8-3 Home Jhony Brito Brayan Bello 8/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Kutter Crawford 8/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Nick Pivetta 8/22/2023 Nationals - Home Carlos Rodón Josiah Gray 8/23/2023 Nationals - Home Luis Severino MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2023 Nationals - Home Randy Vasquez Patrick Corbin 8/25/2023 Rays - Away Gerrit Cole Zach Eflin

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Home Kutter Crawford Eduardo Rodríguez 8/15/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Away Nick Pivetta Josiah Gray 8/16/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Away James Paxton MacKenzie Gore 8/17/2023 Nationals L 10-7 Away Chris Sale Patrick Corbin 8/18/2023 Yankees W 8-3 Away Brayan Bello Jhony Brito 8/19/2023 Yankees - Away Kutter Crawford Gerrit Cole 8/20/2023 Yankees - Away Nick Pivetta Clarke Schmidt 8/21/2023 Astros - Away James Paxton Jose Urquidy 8/22/2023 Astros - Away Chris Sale Cristian Javier 8/23/2023 Astros - Away Brayan Bello Justin Verlander 8/24/2023 Astros - Away Kutter Crawford J.P. France

