The Washington Mystics (15-16) head into a home game against Natasha Howard and the Dallas Wings (17-14) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Sunday, with the opening tip at 3:00 PM ET.

Dallas defeated Connecticut 95-75 in its last game. Arike Ogunbowale led the way with 30 points, four assists and two steals, followed by Teaira McCowan with 14 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Led by Brittney Sykes (30 PTS, 57.9 FG%, 5-8 from 3PT) and Natasha Cloud (16 PTS, 40 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT), Washington ended its last matchup winning 83-79 against Indiana.

Wings vs. Mystics Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-225 to win)

Wings (-225 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+185 to win)

Mystics (+185 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-5.5)

Wings (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 166.5

166.5 When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSWX

Wings Season Stats

Although the Wings are surrendering 83.8 points per game (third-worst in WNBA) on defense, their offense has been very good, as they rank third-best in the league by putting up 86.6 points per game.

Dallas is dominating when it comes to rebounding, as it ranks best in the league in boards (38.9 per game) and second-best in boards allowed (32.4 per contest).

The Wings are dishing out 20 dimes per game, which ranks them fourth in the WNBA in 2023.

Dallas is fourth in the WNBA with 12.7 turnovers per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks fourth with 13.5 forced turnovers per contest.

The Wings rank worst in the WNBA with a 30.9% shooting percentage from three-point land. Meanwhile, they are sinking 6.7 threes per game (eighth-ranked in league).

Dallas has struggled to defend three-pointers this year, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in treys allowed per game (8) and third-worst in three-point percentage allowed (35.6%).

Wings Home/Away Splits

The Wings have scored at a higher clip in home games than on the road in the 2023 season (87.6 at home versus 85.6 on the road), but have also given up more points in home games than in road games (85.1 opponent points per home game versus 82.5 on the road).

In home games, Dallas averages 39.2 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to pull down 30.7, while on the road it averages 38.6 per game and allows 34.3.

The Wings average 20.8 assists per game at home, 1.7 more than their road game average in 2023 (19.1). During the 2023 WNBA season, Dallas is committing more turnovers in home games (13.8 per game) than away (11.5), and is forcing fewer turnovers at home (13.1 per game) compared to on the road (14).

In 2023 the Wings are averaging 6.4 made three-pointers at home and seven away, making 30.2% from distance at home compared to 31.6% away.

Dallas gives up 1.6000000000000005 more three-pointers when playing at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (7.2). It also concedes a higher three-point shooting percentage at home (36.7% in home games compared to 34.3% on the road).

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have a 13-7 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 65% of those games).

The Wings have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

Against the spread, Dallas is 16-14-0 this season.

As 5.5-point favorites or more, Dallas is 5-4 against the spread.

The Wings have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this contest.

