Marcus Semien and Christian Yelich are among the players with prop bets available when the Texas Rangers and the Milwaukee Brewers meet at Globe Life Field on Sunday (at 2:35 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Scherzer Stats

The Rangers will send Max Scherzer (12-4) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Scherzer has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 28th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 16th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 12th.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Aug. 14 7.0 1 0 0 11 1 at Athletics Aug. 8 7.0 3 1 1 6 2 vs. White Sox Aug. 3 6.0 7 3 3 9 2 vs. Nationals Jul. 28 7.0 6 1 1 7 2 at Red Sox Jul. 22 6.0 6 5 5 7 2

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Semien Stats

Semien has recorded 141 hits with 30 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a .278/.350/.465 slash line so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 1 vs. Angels Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels Aug. 14 2-for-5 1 1 5 5 1

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 24 doubles, 30 home runs, 53 walks and 92 RBI (115 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a .253/.334/.504 slash line on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 18 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Angels Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 14 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 132 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 61 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.

He's slashed .286/.373/.459 so far this year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Aug. 18 2-for-3 3 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers Aug. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has put up 95 hits with 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .225/.303/.414 so far this season.

Santana brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Rangers Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Dodgers Aug. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

