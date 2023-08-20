Wings vs. Mystics Injury Report, Betting Odds - August 20
The Dallas Wings' (17-14) injury report has two players listed ahead of a Sunday, August 20 matchup with the Washington Mystics (15-16) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. It starts at 3:00 PM ET.
The Wings are coming off of a 95-75 victory against the Sun in their last game on Friday.
Dallas Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Lou Lopez Senechal
|Out
|Knee
|-
|-
|-
|Diamond DeShields
|Out
|Knee
|-
|-
|-
Washington Mystics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Elena Delle Donne
|Out
|Ankle
|17.4
|5.8
|2.5
|Shakira Austin
|Out
|Return To Play Maintenance
|10.5
|7.3
|1.1
|Kristi Toliver
|Out
|Plantar Fasciitis
|4.4
|0.6
|0.9
Wings vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSWX
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Wings Player Leaders
- Satou Sabally leads the Wings at 8.5 rebounds per game, while also posting 4 assists and 18 points. She is sixth in the league in rebounding.
- Natasha Howard is putting up 16.9 points, 2.5 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game.
- Teaira McCowan is posting 11.7 points, 1.7 assists and 8.4 rebounds per game.
- Crystal Dangerfield averages 8 points, 3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 42.6% from the field.
Wings vs. Mystics Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Wings
|-5.5
|166.5
