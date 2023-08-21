Adolis Garcia, with a slugging percentage of .189 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Slade Cecconi on the mound, August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi

Slade Cecconi TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Explore More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas with 115 hits, batting .253 this season with 54 extra-base hits.

He ranks 81st in batting average, 64th in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

In 75 of 120 games this year (62.5%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (22.5%).

Looking at the 120 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 26 of them (21.7%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 51 games this year (42.5%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in 24 of those games (20%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 49.2% of his games this year (59 of 120), he has scored, and in 24 of those games (20%) he has scored more than once.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 56 .284 AVG .221 .369 OBP .296 .608 SLG .396 33 XBH 21 21 HR 9 56 RBI 36 64/28 K/BB 73/25 3 SB 5

