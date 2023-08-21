The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager and his .775 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Brewers.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi

Slade Cecconi TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is batting .346 with 33 doubles, 23 home runs and 38 walks.

Seager has had a hit in 65 of 81 games this season (80.2%), including multiple hits 32 times (39.5%).

He has gone deep in 22 games this year (27.2%), homering in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has an RBI in 39 of 81 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 42 games this year, with multiple runs 18 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 32 .364 AVG .321 .440 OBP .369 .733 SLG .562 37 XBH 19 16 HR 7 45 RBI 29 34/27 K/BB 28/11 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings