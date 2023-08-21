How to Watch the Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 21
Christian Walker and Marcus Semien hit the field when the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers meet on Monday at Chase Field.
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 172 total home runs.
- Texas' .459 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.
- The Rangers' .270 batting average is second-best in the majors.
- Texas has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.7 runs per game (702 total runs).
- The Rangers rank second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .340.
- The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 16 mark in baseball.
- Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in the majors with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.223).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jordan Montgomery makes the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.30 ERA and 128 strikeouts through 139 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Montgomery is trying to register his fifth straight quality start in this game.
- Montgomery will try to last five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.
- He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/15/2023
|Angels
|W 7-3
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Lucas Giolito
|8/16/2023
|Angels
|L 2-0
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Reid Detmers
|8/18/2023
|Brewers
|L 9-8
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Brandon Woodruff
|8/19/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-1
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Freddy Peralta
|8/20/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Adrian Houser
|8/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Joe Mantiply
|8/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Zac Gallen
|8/24/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Pablo Lopez
|8/25/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Sonny Gray
|8/26/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Dallas Keuchel
|8/27/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Bailey Ober
