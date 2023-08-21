The Texas Rangers (72-52) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (64-61) will clash on Monday, August 21 at Chase Field, with Jordan Montgomery starting for the Rangers and Joe Mantiply toeing the rubber for the Diamondbacks. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +140 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (8-10, 3.30 ERA) vs Mantiply - ARI (1-1, 6.65 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Rangers and Diamondbacks matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rangers (-165), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Rangers bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.06 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Adolis García hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 82 times this season and won 50, or 61%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 26-10 (72.2%).

Texas has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers went 3-5 over the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 31 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 7-8 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+160) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Corey Seager 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+125)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 2nd Win AL West -125 - 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.