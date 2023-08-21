Sebastian Korda plays Marton Fucsovics to begin play in the US Open in New York, New York (in the round of 128). In his previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open), he was eliminated by Borna Coric in the round of 64. Korda's odds are +10000 to take home the trophy from USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Korda at the 2023 US Open

  • Next Round: Round of 128
  • Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • Location: New York, New York
  • Court Surface: Hard

Korda's Next Match

Korda will begin play at the US Open by meeting Fucsovics in the round of 128 on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET).

Korda has current moneyline odds of -190 to win his next contest against Fucsovics. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Sebastian Korda Grand Slam Odds

  • US Open odds to win: +10000

Korda Stats

  • Korda lost his last match, - (retired) versus Jiri Lehecka in the of the Winston-Salem Open on August 26, 2023.
  • Through 16 tournaments over the past 12 months, Korda is 25-16 and has yet to win a title.
  • Korda is 21-11 on hard courts over the past year.
  • Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Korda has played 41 matches and 26.4 games per match.
  • In his 32 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Korda has played 26.5 games per match.
  • Korda has won 23.4% of his return games and 81.0% of his service games over the past 12 months.
  • On hard courts, Korda, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 82.8% of his service games and 24.0% of his return games.

