Ezequiel Duran vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Ezequiel Duran and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (63 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen on August 22 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .284 with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 20 walks.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 61.4% of his 101 games this year, with at least two hits in 28.7% of them.
- In 13.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has driven home a run in 29 games this season (28.7%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 42 games this season (41.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|44
|.311
|AVG
|.256
|.365
|OBP
|.298
|.548
|SLG
|.393
|20
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|17
|55/15
|K/BB
|48/5
|1
|SB
|6
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (156 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (13-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 27th of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.17), fourth in WHIP (1.049), and 21st in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
